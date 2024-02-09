(Bloomberg) -- India‘s fintech pioneer Paytm has formed a panel, headed by the former chief of the country’s capital markets regulator, to work with its board for strengthening compliance as it battles regulatory strictures.

The so-called group advisory committee will be headed by Meleveetil Damodaran, who formerly headed the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. said in a filing Friday. The three-member panel also comprises the former head of a prominent chartered accountant body and the ex-chairman of a state-run bank.

One97’s “management is committed to drive sustainable business growth, while adhering to a regulatory and compliance framework,” it said in the statement.

Paytm is under intense regulatory and investor scrutiny after India’s banking regulator last week ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. — another unit of billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s fintech empire — to stop accepting deposits in its accounts or popular digital wallet after Feb. 29, dealing a massive blow to the founder’s ambitions. Shares of One97 have tumbled more than 40% since the Reserve Bank of India’s surprise action.

