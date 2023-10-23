(Bloomberg) -- Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has launched a 300-million rupee ($3.6 million) fund, seeking to invest in India’s fast-growing artificial intelligence and electric vehicle sectors.

The VSS Investments Fund is backed by VSS Investco Private Limited, an entity Sharma owns and controls, the billionaire fintech entrepreneur said in a statement Monday. The fund will be managed by a professional investment manager.

Sharma, 45, is widely credited for pioneering fintech in India more than a decade ago when he launched payments company Paytm, which started off as a digital wallet but has since diversified into loans and mutual funds.

He has previously invested in several Indian startups including scooter maker Ola Electric, fitness band maker GOQii, and Treebo Hotels. The new fund will also be used for follow-on investments in Sharma’s existing portfolio, according to the statement.

