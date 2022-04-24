(Bloomberg) -- China must take stronger action to boost growth above 5% in the second quarter, said a central bank adviser who warned the country needs to lay a foundation for achieving its full-year target in the face of rising economic risks.

Reaching that benchmark in the April-to-June period is critical if China is to meet a government gross domestic product growth target of about 5.5% for all of 2022, said Wang Yiming, a member of the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China. Wang was speaking Sunday at a forum in Beijing, according to the Securities Times.

Wang pointed to new challenges facing the economy, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and the risks of rising imported inflation, as well as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hike plan. Covid outbreaks in China have also hurt domestic demand and disrupted production and supply chains, he said.

Growth of more than 5% in the second quarter would be well above the 4.3% year-on-year expansion forecast by economists polled by Bloomberg, and more than the 4.8% expansion in the first three months of the year.

The government should make Covid controls more flexible to ensure logistics are smooth, and also strike a balance against relaxing restrictions too much or imposing excessively stringent curbs, Wang said. He also suggested authorities consider offering subsidies to low-income families.

Economists have pointed to China’s strict lockdowns stemming from its Covid Zero strategy as a major threat to growth. The worst coronavirus outbreak since 2020 has not substantially improved, as curbs in Shanghai continue and infections now start to jump in Beijing. Investment banks from UBS Group AG to Nomura Holdings Inc. have downgraded their forecasts for full-year growth to well below the official target.

Alongside the economic risks posed by Covid lockdowns, the yuan has also been under pressure. U.S. yields are rising and threatening to exacerbate outflows from China’s bond market as the People’s Bank of China loosens policy, a contrast to tightening elsewhere.

So far, foreign exchange officials have downplayed concerns over capital outflows and weakness in the yuan, which last week recorded its biggest weekly loss against the dollar since 2015.

At the same event in Beijing, Zhu Guangyao, a former vice finance minister, warned that the government needs to watch out for how capital flows are impacted by expected further rate hikes by the Fed, which he called “unprecedented,” according to a report in the National Business Daily. He also echoed the need to alleviate pressures on supply chains.

Separately, Guan Tao, a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, called the weakening yuan a result of deteriorating market sentiment and foreign capital outflows, rather than government intervention. Foreign funds can return once Covid is contained or the country’s pandemic controls become more targeted, he wrote in an article published Sunday in Chinese financial media outlet Yicai.

