(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank decided to cut the amount of cash small lenders must hold as reserves, adding liquidity as policy makers seek to put the economy on a firmer footing.

The required reserve ratio for medium and small-sized banks that serve local companies or have less than 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) of assets will be lowered to 8 percent from 11.5 percent, taking effect on May 15, the People’s Bank of China said on its website Monday. The cut will release 280 billion yuan of long-term liquidity, the central bank said.

