(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank stepped up support for its slowing economy by pumping in cash via policy loans for a second straight month.

The People’s Bank of China injected a net 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) into the banking system with its medium-term lending facility, while leaving the borrowing rate unchanged.

Chinese banks in January extended a record amount of loans after the PBOC lowered borrowing costs for the first time since 2020 last month. The latest move could further bolster an economy facing headwinds from repeated Covid outbreaks, a slowdown in the property sector and signs of weak domestic demand.

“This sends the signal from the PBOC that it’s still willing to keep liquidity conditions quite ample and market rates at relatively low level to support credit demand,” said Xiaojia Zhi, economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “There is room for further policy actions in 1H, including both RRR and policy rate cuts, as growth pressures remain, especially in the property sector and related to private consumption demand.”

Most economists have argued that the PBOC can afford to wait and see whether earlier easing measures are taking effect, with January’s strong expansion in credit seen as a positive signal.

In January, the central bank cut the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.85%, the first reduction since April 2020. It also injected a net 200 billion yuan of medium-term loans into the banking system.

Sixteen of the 27 economists polled by Bloomberg saw the central bank keeping the interest rate on its one-year policy loans unchanged. Six of them expected a 10-basis point cut and another five forecast a 5-point reduction.

