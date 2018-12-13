(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy is facing increasing downward pressure, and monetary policy will continue to be supportive, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said Thursday.

The pressure comes as the nation shifts from high-speed growth to high-quality growth, Yi said, adding: “China won’t have double-digit growth like in the past years.”

Policy has been challenged by external shocks, Yi said in a speech at Tsinghua University in Beijing, saying that the contraction in shadow banking has contributed to slower infrastructure investment.

Yi’s comments come hours after the Communist Party’s Politburo signaled that it will continue with its campaign to curb financial risk into 2019. The economy faces an uncertain few months, with the trade war with the U.S. as yet unresolved and earlier stimulus measures still not showing much impact.

“When we adjust monetary policy, we have paid special attention to market liquidity,” Yi said. While benchmark interest rates remained unchanged, the 7-day repo rate has declined in the second half and helped with solving financing difficulty.

The macro leverage ratio has been stable for the past eight quarters at about 250 percent of gross domestic product, Yi said.

Turning to the U.S., Yi said in a question-and-answer session after the speech that the Federal Reserve “is more unpredictable in the rate hike cycle now than several months ago.”

Shadow banking can be a necessary supplement to financial markets, Yi said, while China is close to its potential growth rate.

A key economic policy meeting is scheduled for next week, according to people familiar with the plan, which should sketch out the policy priorities for 2019.

The Politburo also hinted that market-oriented reforms could be a priority for 2019, which could appease U.S. critics who’ve focused on China’s centrally planned policies.

China’s economy is slowing, with 2019 growth expected to slow to 6.2 percent from 6.6 percent this year.

