1h ago
PBOC's Yi Tells G-20 Meeting China to Keep Yuan Basically Stable
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China will keep the yuan basically stable at a reasonable and equilibrium level while deepening market-oriented foreign exchange reforms, Governor Yi Gang told Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meeting in Japan.
- According to a statement published on the central bank’s website, Yi said growth of broad money supply, outstanding aggregate financing will keep pace with nominal GDP growth, a goal that was mentioned in Premier Li Keqiang’s work report in March
- Yi stressed that G-20 nations should show willingness to work together to resolve trade conflicts
- Yi said that China has ample policy room to tackle uncertainties
- Yi made the comments at a gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Japan over the weekend
- NOTE: June 7, China’s Central Bank Chief Sees ‘Tremendous Room’ to Aid Growth
To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Huang Zhe in Beijing at zhuang37@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kyung Bok Cho at kcho7@bloomberg.net, Jeffrey Black
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.