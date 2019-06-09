(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China will keep the yuan basically stable at a reasonable and equilibrium level while deepening market-oriented foreign exchange reforms, Governor Yi Gang told Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meeting in Japan.

According to a statement published on the central bank’s website, Yi said growth of broad money supply, outstanding aggregate financing will keep pace with nominal GDP growth, a goal that was mentioned in Premier Li Keqiang’s work report in March

Yi stressed that G-20 nations should show willingness to work together to resolve trade conflicts

Yi said that China has ample policy room to tackle uncertainties

Yi made the comments at a gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Japan over the weekend

