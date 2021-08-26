(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank said it will provide financial support for rural development with monetary policy tools including the reserve requirement ratio for banks.

The People’s Bank of China will also use relending and rediscounting tools to meet its goals, it said in a statement Thursday. The comments followed a recent meeting between the PBOC, ministries of finance and agriculture and several other government institutions, where they discussed ways to boost financial support for rural areas.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang pledged earlier this week to boost credit support to the economy and improve efforts to bring down real lending rates for businesses. In a front-page commentary in the China Securities Journal Friday, analysts said there could be a boost to credit supply soon and another reduction in the RRR following a surprise cut in July.

The central bank will boost the role of financing guarantees provided by the government, and use big data to build an information system that helps the rural area with financing, according to the statement. It will maintain stable financial support to continue to help regions that have just eradicated poverty, and focus on grains and major farm products supply as well as new agriculture business entities.

On Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV cited PBOC Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng as saying the central bank will continue to adopt a preferential RRR for financial institutions located and doing business in counties.

The PBOC in the past has cut rural banks’ required reserve ratio to encourage lending to the agricultural industry and small businesses. The last time it did so was in April 2020, when it lowered the RRR by 1 percentage point for rural financial institutions and regional commercial banks, unleashing 400 billion yuan ($61.7 billion).

