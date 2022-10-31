PBOC Should Be Prepped to Act Like Japan on FX, Ex-Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- Volatility in the yuan is still acceptable for China but it should stand ready to face down currency speculators with a greater force than Japan if needed, according to a former official at the country’s foreign exchange regulator.

Swings in the currency haven’t resulted in an economic shock or inflation, the market is still orderly and financial stability is intact, said Guan Tao, former director of international payment department at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, in an interview with Bloomberg. That has prevented the People’s Bank of China from engaging in large-scale currency intervention, unlike its Asian neighbor, and volatility is “affordable,” he added.

But “if some speculators go too far, the People’s Bank of China must be more powerful than the Bank of Japan to intervene in the foreign exchange market,” Guan said.

The onshore yuan weakened to a fresh 15-year low versus the dollar on Monday, days after its biggest single-day gain in two years, and implied volatility has surged. The moves underscore uncertainty over the level of PBOC support for the currency amid a widening rate gap with the US and growth concerns spurred by China’s adherence to Covid-Zero.

In Japan, interest-rate differentials have helped drive the yen to a three-decade low, triggering record intervention from authorities to bolster the currency.

Currency Evolution

Guan worked for SAFE during some of the most important periods in the country’s currency-market evolution, including the set up of the China Foreign Exchange Trading System in 1994. He is currently the global chief economist at BOC Securities.

He doesn’t rule out that China may exploit its foreign-exchange reserves to prevent an overshoot in speculative bets for a weaker yuan.

“The PBOC is more impactful than the BOJ given the yuan’s thinner trading volume, China’s trade surplus and the larger amount of forex reserves,” he said. It doesn’t have to show speculators its cards on the timing of any action, he added.

China’s central bank has taken a series of steps to support the yuan including through its daily fixings and by making it expensive to short the currency in the forwards market. However, it’s still stopped short of heavy-handed intervention even with the onshore unit on track for the biggest annual loss since 1994.

Flexibility Matters

In the long term the policy goal for managing the yuan should be to keep the exchange rate flexible, Guan said, adding that it’s key to maintaining monetary policy independence and reducing the reliance on intervention. The government should not set targets for achieving certain outcomes by steering yuan depreciation or appreciation, as this could lead to moral hazard and adverse selections, he said.

Separately, his research showed that a weakening yuan hasn’t been necessarily bad for local firms. Listed firms onshore recorded a net 30.7 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) of profits on foreign-exchange conversion in the first half when yuan depreciated by about 5%. That compared with a net loss of 3.3 billion yuan last year when the yuan gained about 1%.

The PBOC will strengthen the flexibility of the yuan’s exchange rate and maintain its stability at a reasonable and balanced level, a local newspaper cited the central bank governor as saying Friday. The comments followed foreign exchange data which showed a sustained net inflow in September, even as the nation’s bond market suffered an eighth straight month of outflows.

PBOC set the yuan fixing at the weakest level since 2008 on Tuesday, a sign it’s easing its grip on the currency market. The onshore yuan dropped 0.2% to 7.3190 per dollar as of 9:47 a.m. in Shanghai.

“There hasn’t been any panic buying or hoarding of foreign currencies,” said Guan. “China is able to withstand cross-border flow of tens or hundreds of billions as a large and open economy, not to say it is still posting trade surpluses.”

