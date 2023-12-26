(Bloomberg) -- China’s State Council appointed Lu Lei deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, the third new senior official at the central bank since July and the second this month.

Lu replaces Liu Guoqiang, who has been a deputy governor of PBOC since 2018, according to a statement from Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. Fu Wanjun was appointed as deputy head of National Administration of Financial Regulation, said the statement.

Lu has been a deputy administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange since 2017. Before that, he served as the director of the PBOC’s financial stability bureau and the research bureau. He holds a PhD in economics from the Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China, and has studied and conducted research in Australia.

Earlier this month, veteran banker Zhu Hexin was named as head of SAFE as well as a deputy governor of the PBOC. Zhu was seen as a contender to be governor of the PBOC before Pan Gongsheng — who was head of SAFE from 2016 — filled the position in July after Yi Gang reached retirement age.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.