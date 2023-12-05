(Bloomberg) -- China ramped up its support for the yuan via the daily reference rate, as market sentiment took a hit after Moody’s Investors Service cut its credit outlook for the nation.

The PBOC set the daily reference rate for the managed currency at 7.1140 per dollar, versus an average estimate at 7.1486 in a Bloomberg survey. The gap between the two was the largest in more than two weeks, a sign that Beijing is boosting its efforts to prevent declines in the Chinese currency.

“Policymakers just want to keep up with the same messaging of wanting a steady yuan and not let Moody’s derail the policymakers’ efforts,” said Christopher Wong, strategist at Oversea Chinese Banking Corp. The market “can’t rule out policymakers stepping in if there is excessive volatility in yuan.”

Moody’s Investors Service cut its outlook for Chinese sovereign bonds to negative on Tuesday, citing the nation’s increased usage of fiscal stimulus and property market downturn. The yuan weakened in both onshore and overseas trading overnight amid fragile sentiment and a stronger dollar, even after some of China’s state banks sold the greenback to bolster the local currency earlier.

The onshore yuan dipped 0.1% Wednesday, to around 7.160 per dollar. It has weakened more than 3% against the greenback this year.

Moody’s change in thinking came amid a shift toward fiscal stimulus, with China increasing its borrowing to bolster its economy. That has raised concerns about the nation’s debt levels with Beijing on track for record bond issuance this year.

In October, Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled that a sharp slowdown in growth and lingering deflationary risks won’t be tolerated, as the government increased its headline budget deficit to the largest in three decades. At 3.8% for 2023, the deficit-to-GDP ratio is well above a long-adhered to 3% limit.

China’s five-year credit default swaps — a gauge measuring the cost of hedging against the possibility of a default of the nation’s government bonds — climbed the most since September on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. However, they remain far from the peak seen in November 2022.

Moody’s Cuts China Credit Outlook to Negative on Rising Debt

Among Moody’s competitors, Fitch Ratings said in an emailed response that it has nothing to add beyond its most recent commentary for China in August, when the company affirmed its credit rating of A+ with a stable outlook.

S&P Global Ratings said it can’t comment on other company’s decisions or speculate on its future actions or timing, in an email. The firm has kept China at A+ with a stable outlook since a downgrade in 2017 that followed a similar move by Moody’s.

“Depreciation pressure on the yuan at least in the near-term will likely persist,” said Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. While the fixing was stronger than the forecast, “the PBOC is not as aggressive as it was in the past months yet.”

--With assistance from Qizi Sun.

(Updates with quotes, background and price on China CDS.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.