(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank signaled a potential boost to liquidity for banks while expressing caution on cutting interest rates, after the world’s second-largest economy reported an upbeat start to 2024.

There is still room to lower the reserve requirement ratio for banks, which is an important tool to adjust liquidity, People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Xuan Changneng said during a Thursday briefing. Interest rate policy in the country can become more “autonomous” as deposit rates trend lower and other major global economies move toward easing, he added, alluding to current limitations from banks’ thin profit margins and the Federal Reserve’s elevated rates.

“China’s monetary policy space is ample and the policy toolbox is abundant,” Xuan said. “Financial support to the economy is still solid.”

The remarks underscore how the PBOC isn’t in any rush to cut policy rates right now. Official data pointed to better-than-expected growth in the export, industrial and investment sectors in the first two months of the year, giving policymakers a chance to pause and assess the economy’s momentum. The idea that officials are in an “observation period” right now was floated earlier Thursday in Chinese state media, which said recent holds on key rates signal monetary policy is “staying put.”

Investors, meanwhile, have been scrutinizing statements by Chinese policymakers as they look for any clues on potential stimulus this year. Beijing is targeting growth of around 5%, an ambitious rate that some analysts say may require more support.

Economists still point to to a higher likelihood for other types of monetary easing down the line — including trims to the RRR, which would allow banks to keep smaller reserves and therefore encourage more lending.

“A rate cut may be delayed,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist for Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. He cited concerns including more pressure on the already weak yuan and China’s flattening yield curve, which suggests traders are growing pessimistic about the country’s longer-term growth outlook.

Read More: China Yield Curve Nears Inversion in Sign More Stimulus Needed

Banks are likely to lower their deposit rates in April, according to Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. That would help ease the pressure from their narrowing profit margins and open up space for lending rates to fall. He also forecasts a cut to the RRR in the second half of the year.

Earlier this month, PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng also stressed that there was still room for the central bank to cut the RRR. Neither he nor Xuan gave any indication of when another trim may come. In January, Pan announced a 50 basis point-reduction in the RRR during a live press briefing. That cut was larger than most analysts expected.

A liquidity boost would help the market absorb an upcoming 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) issuance of special ultra-long sovereign bonds, which is part of the fiscal stimulus plan that policymakers have outlined for 2024. China plans to issue the notes mainly through public auctions in the interbank market rather than through targeted sales, Bloomberg News reported earlier. That could lead to liquidity pressure, as a wider pool of banks will need to set aside cash to make purchases.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“Comments by People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Xuan Changneng at a press conference Thursday struck us as mildly dovish. He said the PBOC is trying to spur credit expansion with lower reserve requirements and taking into consideration actions by other central banks when setting interest rates. Considering credit growth has pulled back and the next move by the Fed almost certainly will be down, Xuan’s remarks suggest the PBOC will deliver more stimulus.”

— David Qu, economist

Read the full report here.

Xuan signaled the PBOC is satisfied with the growth of credit and money supply for now and will maintain ample liquidity, even as loans expanded at the slowest rate on record in February. He explained that credit growth of at least 8% is in line with the nominal economic growth target of about 8%.

Speaking at the same briefing, Vice Finance Minister Liao Min said the government has been front-loading fiscal spending. China’s actual spending in January and February as a percentage of its budget expenditure for the entire year was the fastest for the period in nearly five years, he said.

That’s translated into a deficit as the year kicks off. Augmented fiscal spending rose 2.7% from the same period a year earlier while revenue fell, leaving the nation’s broad deficit to 311 billion yuan — the largest for the January-February time frame in more than three decades, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Ministry of Finance data.

--With assistance from Colum Murphy and James Mayger.

(Updates with additional details throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.