(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China will implement newly-created monetary tools to make sure liquidity will reach real economy, according to a statement released after its quarterly monetary policy committee meeting on June 24.

  • Will increase proportion of smaller company loans, credit loans and manufacturing loans
  • Will continue to lower lending rates via reform
  • Reiterates that China will make prudent monetary policy more flexible, appropriate
  • Reiterates that impact of Covid-19 outbreak on Chinese economy is overall controllable and that it will keep the yuan stable at reasonable, equilibrium level

