54m ago
PBOC to Back Local Banks Deferring Payments of Small Cos. Loans
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China will implement newly-created monetary tools to make sure liquidity will reach real economy, according to a statement released after its quarterly monetary policy committee meeting on June 24.
- Will increase proportion of smaller company loans, credit loans and manufacturing loans
- Will continue to lower lending rates via reform
- Reiterates that China will make prudent monetary policy more flexible, appropriate
- Reiterates that impact of Covid-19 outbreak on Chinese economy is overall controllable and that it will keep the yuan stable at reasonable, equilibrium level
