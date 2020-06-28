(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China will implement newly-created monetary tools to make sure liquidity will reach real economy, according to a statement released after its quarterly monetary policy committee meeting on June 24.

Will increase proportion of smaller company loans, credit loans and manufacturing loans

Will continue to lower lending rates via reform

Reiterates that China will make prudent monetary policy more flexible, appropriate

Reiterates that impact of Covid-19 outbreak on Chinese economy is overall controllable and that it will keep the yuan stable at reasonable, equilibrium level

