(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank will hand over more than 1 trillion yuan ($158 billion) in profits to the finance ministry, a move that will help the government boost fiscal spending to stimulate the economy this year.

The funds, which stem from income over the past few years from the nation’s foreign exchange reserves, will be used mainly on tax rebates for companies and to bolster the finances of local governments, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on Tuesday.

China has set an ambitious economic growth target for the year, putting the spotlight back on fiscal stimulus to counter risks of an ongoing property market slump and rising geopolitical tensions.

While the growth goal of about 5.5% for this year is the lowest in more than three decades, it’s above the consensus forecast for expansion closer to 5% and the International Monetary Fund’s projection of 4.8%. Economists said the target implies Beijing will increase infrastructure spending, cut interest rates further and do more to stabilize housing.

The Chinese government plans to draw on savings from previous years to pay for the rise in expenditure, with the budget deficit targeted to fall to 2.8% of gross domestic product this year from 3.2% last year. Fiscal spending will climb 8.4% in 2022.

Finance Minister Liu Kun said nearly 1.27 trillion yuan in funds held over from previous years by the central government will be added to the general budget this year. Other institutions that will submit profits include the sovereign fund and China National Tobacco Corp., the finance ministry said earlier.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.