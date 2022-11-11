(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China vowed to maintain the “reasonable” growth of money supply and credit, while repeating a pledge to keep the currency stable.

The central bank will step up support for major sectors key to stabilizing the economy, as well as weak links and industries damaged by the pandemic, according to a notice published Friday that called on its employees to study strategies set by the Communist Party’s congress in October.

The PBOC will promote high-quality economic growth and serve the people, the statement read, adding that at the same time the central bank will improve its mechanism for preventing and resolving financial risks.

Read More: China’s Bank Loans Lowest Since 2017 as Economy Slows

Government agencies have been mobilizing workers to study details from last month’s congress in the past few weeks, and the party’s elite central committee also ordered all departments to conduct various relevant educational activities.

The PBOC statement also comes a day after data was released showing credit growth in October slowed to the lowest since 2019, as the economy faltered due to wider Covid curbs and a persistent housing slump.

Authorities may need to step up efforts to repair the credit appetite. Economists have pointed to a possible cut to the reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves, before the end of the year or early next year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.