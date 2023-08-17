(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pledged to avoid excessive movements in the yuan as the currency slides toward its weakest level since 2007.

The People’s Bank of China also said it will “step up macroeconomic policy adjustment,” while largely reaffirming its policy stance, according to its quarterly monetary policy report published Thursday.

The central bank said it will resolutely prevent “over-adjustment” in the yuan, which it said has yet to deviate from its fundamentals. The PBOC has experiences and ample policy tools to safeguard a stable foreign exchange market, it said.

The central bank has taken stronger steps recently to bolster the currency by setting the daily reference rate at a higher level than markets expect. Chinese authorities also told state-owned banks to step up intervention in the currency market this week and are studying other ways to prop up the yuan, according to people familiar with the matter.

The PBOC reiterated it will implement a targeted and forceful monetary policy, and make use of various tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample. It also said it will optimize property policies when appropriate.

Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., said the comments suggested more monetary easing may be on the cards following this week’s unexpected interest rate cut.

“We believe more rate actions or reserve requirement ratio cuts will be taken,” he said. There could also be more support measures for the property industry, he said.

The central bank highlighted challenges to the economy, including households’ weak income outlook, insufficient private investment confidence and growing pressure on local government finances.

It vowed to make credit growth more stable and sustainable, and to adjust property policies when appropriate. Echoing recent comments from the statistics bureau, the PBOC said China is not in deflation, and consumer price inflation will likely rebound starting from August.

The PBOC’s rate cut this week, the biggest since 2020, came shortly before official data showed economic activity slumped more than expected in July. The widening interest-rate gap between the US and China has weighed on the currency.

