(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China said it’s ready to sell low-risk bonds — including government debt — when necessary, Reuters reported Thursday, reigniting a debate over whether the central bank is preparing to enter the bond market for the first time in years.

The PBOC said it will closely monitor changes in the bond market and potential risks, in a response after Reuters sought comment on China’s lack of low-risk assets as a hurdle for the central bank to return to the sovereign bond market, according to the report.

While there’s still little clarity or detail about the PBOC’s plans, talk about its potential entry into the secondary bond market has been closely watched by investors. Earlier this year, published remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested the PBOC may start trading government bonds to manage liquidity, a technique used by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

But more recently, the PBOC has repeatedly voiced concerns that a months-long bull run in the government bond market — which pushed yields to the lowest in decades — risks creating asset bubbles and paints an overly negative picture of the economy’s prospects.

The PBOC’s holding of government bonds has been little changed in recent years, and it hasn’t made a significant purchase since 2007.

China’s 30-year government bond yield erased an earlier decline on the news, to gain one basis point to 2.55%.

--With assistance from Wenjin Lv.

(Updates with bond move)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.