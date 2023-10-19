The best credit cards and loyalty programs to earn you free groceries and travel

Loblaw Companies Ltd. says members of its PC Optimum loyalty program can now redeem their points for monthly subscriptions to the Apple TV+ streaming service and Apple Arcade.

PC Optimum members are also eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+, which they can access through the rewards program app and online.

The company says 10,000 points are redeemable for one month of AppleTV+.

Members can unlock one month of Apple Arcade by redeeming 6,500 PC Optimum points.

Loblaw senior vice-president of loyalty Ryan Markle says the program's foray into entertainment builds on its existing rewards in food, clothes, health, beauty and gas.

The company says that in 2022, its nearly 16 million PC Optimum members earned more than $1 billion worth of points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.