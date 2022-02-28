22h ago
PDC to Buy Great Western in Deal Valued at $1.3 Billion
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- PDC Energy Inc. said it agreed to buy Great Western Petroleum LLC in a deal valued at $1.3 billion to expand holdings in Colorado’s Wattenberg Field.
The acquisition includes $500 million in net debt, and will be financed through the issuance of about 4 million shares of common stock to existing Great Western shareholders and $543 million of cash, according to a statement Monday. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.
PDC also said its board of directors approved an increase to its 2022 first-quarter base dividend to 25 cents a share from 12 cents.
Shares of Denver-based PDC rose 0.2% before regular trading in New York.
