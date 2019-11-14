(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Apax Partners is considering a sale of Swiss diagnostic services business Unilabs SA, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The buyout firm is working with advisers at Rothschild & Co., according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Apax is targeting a valuation of around 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) including debt, one of the people said.

Geneva-based Unilabs was taken private from the Swiss stock exchange in 2007 and merged with health-care provider Capio AB’s diagnostic division. Apax bought out Unilabs’s other investors in 2017.

Considerations about a sale are at an early stage, and Apax could still decide not to pursue a deal, the people said. Representatives for Apax and Rothschild declined to comment.

To contact the reporters on this story: Kiel Porter in Chicago at kporter17@bloomberg.net;Sarah Syed in London at ssyed35@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dinesh Nair at dnair5@bloomberg.net, ;Liana Baker at lbaker75@bloomberg.net, Ben Scent, Matthew Monks

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.