(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is in advanced discussions to invest in Resonetics, a health-care asset owned by fellow private equity firm GTCR, according to people familiar with the matter.

Carlyle is in talks to buy half of Resonetics in a deal that will value the medical-device manufacturing company at about $2.3 billion, including debt, the people said, asking not be identified because the matter is private

The deal isn’t finalized and talks could still fall apart.

Representatives for Carlyle and GTCR declined to comment. A representative for Resonetics didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Resonetics, based in Nashua, New Hampshire, was founded in 1987 and focuses on laser technology for the life-sciences industry, according to its website. GTCR first invested in it in 2018 through its portfolio company Regatta Medical, a statement showed.

