(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Falcon House Partners chose Deustche Bank AG to work on the sale of a majority stake in an Indonesian health-care group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The buyout firm has started a process to gauge interest in the Brawijaya Hospital & Clinic stake, the people said. A deal could value the hospital at about $150 million to $200 million and has attracted interest from financial firms as well as other companies in the industry, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the process is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and Falcon House could decide not to proceed with the planned disposal, the people said. A representative for Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while representatives for Brawijaya Hospital and Falcon House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brawijaya Hospital was founded in 2006 as Brawijaya Women & Children Hospital, its website shows. It offers services including oncology, surgery, children’s health and dentistry through a network of five hospitals and two clinics in Indonesia.

Launched in 2011, Singapore-based Falcon House focuses on investments in mid-market companies, typically with enterprise values ranging from $50 million to $150 million, according to its website. The buyout firm targets assets in sectors including the food and beverage, retail, education, logistics and distribution and financial services.

--With assistance from Fathiya Dahrul.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.