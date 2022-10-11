(Bloomberg) -- Peabody Energy Corp., the largest U.S. coal producer, and Coronado Global Resources Inc. are in talks to merge, according to the Australian miner.

“Coronado confirms that it is in confidential discussions with Peabody regarding a potential combination transaction,” Brisbane-based Coronado said in a regulatory filing, adding it was responding to a report in The Australian newspaper. “However, as no transaction has been agreed and the discussions are ongoing, Coronado is not yet in a position to provide further details.”

The move comes as coal prices surge to record levels thanks to the global energy crunch set off by pandemic-related supply bottlenecks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prices in the US last week passed $200 a ton for the first time.

That has boosted the share prices of miners. Peabody, which two years ago was warning it might enter bankruptcy protection for a second time, has soared 162% this year to take its market capitalization to $3.8 billion while Coronado has gained 56% to a value of A$3.2 billion ($2 billion).

Coronado mines metallurgical coal in the Australian state of Queensland and the Central Appalachian region of the US while St. Louis-based Peabody has metallurgical and thermal coal mines across the US and eastern Australia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.