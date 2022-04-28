(Bloomberg) -- Peabody Energy Corp. plummeted in early trading after reporting its worst quarterly loss since 2020 after the booming coal market triggered a $301 million charge for the mining giant’s hedging operations.

The biggest U.S. coal producer posted a net loss of $119.5 million for the first quarter, 49% bigger than the loss reported at the same time last year, according to a statement Thursday. The shares tumbled 19% in early trading in New York.

The swelling loss comes despite a global surge in demand for coal as rising electricity consumption last year led to a shortage of fossil fuels for power plants. That has been exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine that’s upended energy markets and boosted prices to record highs. It was that strong pricing that led to a $534 million margin call for the company.

Peabody faced “unprecedented upward volatility” for prices, it said in the statement.

