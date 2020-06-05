(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said his office won’t prosecute those arrested for unlawful assembly or disorderly conduct associated with the George Floyd protests.

The office’s policy “is designed to minimize unnecessary interactions with the criminal justice system, reduce racial disparities and collateral consequences in low-level offense prosecutions, and enable the office and court system to preserve resources for the prosecution of serious crimes,” according to a statement Friday.

Previously, such charges could be dismissed within six months. The prosecutor said his office will charge those accused of violence against police officers or looting.

