(Bloomberg) -- “The Office,” a hit show about the hijinks and personal dramas from a time when people worked together in one place, is going to be relaunched on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service with new material to hype the popular series.

The NBC show, which went on to be one of the most-watched programs on Netflix for several years, moves to Peacock in January. And the company is rolling out unreleased content to entice viewers, according to Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.

“We will be reintroducing ‘The Office’ in a more complete way, incorporating elements that were not part of the original broadcast,” Strauss said in an interview Thursday.

“The Office” is likely to be a big draw for the fledgling service, which launched nationally two weeks ago and has attracted more than 10 million sign-ups, according to parent company Comcast Corp.

Popular shows with a deep catalog of seasons have been the target of big bidding by media companies eager to fill in new streaming services with compelling content.

AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max is doing something similar with “Friends,” another show that was snatched away from Netflix. It’s planning an exclusive reunion episode featuring members of the cast.

