Peak ECB Rates Followed by Rapid Cuts Is Wrong Bet, Nagel Says

(Bloomberg) -- Expectations that reductions will follow shortly after the European Central Bank brings borrowing costs to a peak are misguided, according to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

“It would be wrong to speculate that an interest-rate peak will soon be followed by cuts,” the German central banker told Handelsblatt in an interview published Tuesday.

Speaking two days before Governing Council members head into their quiet period before the Sept. 14 rate decision, Nagel didn’t indicate whether he’d back a 10th consecutive hike or a hold.

The ECB has a “data-dependent approach,” he said, highlighting that that new economic forecasts will be available at the meeting.

The Bundesbank chief praised “good progress” made in fighting consumer-price growth, but repeated his mantra that inflation is a “stubborn beast.”

“We are still a long way from reaching our inflation target,” he said.

