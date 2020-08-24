(Bloomberg) -- Pearson Plc named former Walt Disney Co. executive Andy Bird as its next chief executive officer, to guide the education company out of a long slump that led to a string of profit warnings.

Current CEO John Fallon has been due to leave this year after a tumultuous seven-year tenure marked by a slump in demand for higher education courseware in the U.S. and a rapid switch to online learning and digital publishing.

As head of Disney’s businesses outside the U.S., Bird oversaw an expansion of the entertainment giant’s digital operations and its new direct-to-consumer strategy. Before joining Disney, he held senior roles at AOL Time Warner.

Pearson has been trying to replace Fallon since December and appointed Bird to its board in May. Bird will take over the job on Oct. 19.

Activist investor Cevian swooped in to grab a 5.4% stake in Pearson in June and demanded a voice in the choice of new CEO.

