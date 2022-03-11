(Bloomberg) -- Pearson Plc, the London-based education and publishing company, said two offers from Apollo Global Management Inc. “significantly undervalued” the company.

A preliminary and conditional November cash offer of 800 pence per share was rejected, as was a March 7 proposal for 854.2 pence, London-based Pearson said in a statement Friday. The first valued the company at about 6.1 billion pounds ($8 billion) and the second at about 6.5 billion pounds.

Apollo said earlier Friday it was evaluating a cash offer for Pearson. The shares jumped as much as 26% to 818 pence, the biggest intraday increase in 22 years.

Pearson said Friday its board “is also mindful of its fiduciary duties in the event that an appropriate proposal is forthcoming.”

