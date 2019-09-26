Pearson Sees Profit at Bottom End of Guidance on U.S. Weakness

(Bloomberg) -- Pearson Plc, the education publisher, said earnings would be at the low end of their expected range due to weakness in sales to U.S. universities, according to a trading update Thursday.

The London-based company had set 2019 guidance for adjusted operating profit of 590 million ($730 million) to 640 million pounds. That’s due to shrinkage in U.S. Higher Education Courseware, a unit which makes up 25% of Pearson revenue, as scholars abandon traditional textbooks faster than sales of digital learning tools can replace them.

The third-quarter was “significantly weaker than we expected” in the division, Chief Executive Officer John Fallon said in a statement. “Whilst difficult in the short term this places more importance on our work to remake this part of Pearson and we are exploring new ways of deploying our new technology platform so that we can offer students highly affordable, convenient, adaptive, digital courseware.”

The company said it saw good underlying growth in the rest of the business.

