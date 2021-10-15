(Bloomberg) -- Pearson Plc reiterated guidance in its crucial back-to-school quarter as the academic publisher sold more digital products to the millions of students returning to colleges.

Full-year earnings will be in line with a March projection for adjusted operating profit of around 377 million pounds ($516 million), the company said in a statement Friday.

A central part of Chief Executive Officer Andy Bird ’s strategy since taking over a year ago is a learning app called Pearson+. This launched in July with the aim of recapturing sales lost to the second-hand book market and potentially unlocking future demand from students using it to gain further qualifications after they graduate.

Pearson+ has garnered 2 million registrations, Bird said, calling the number “a promising start.”

Investors have warmed to the former Walt Disney Co. executive’s plans for restructuring the business, once a traditional publisher of news and textbooks, now pushing into digital learning tools. The shares are up 35% over the past 12 months to Thursday’s close, even given a pullback in recent months.

The company also said it was now selling the majority of its local publishing business for international courseware, after it announced a strategic review in March.

Pearson also reported “slight growth” in enrollment for the 2021/22 academic year in virtual schools due to continuing uncertainty around Covid in the U.S. However it expects revenue to be “broadly flat” due to the mix in revenue, with a higher rise in enrollment from states that typically are lower-funded.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.