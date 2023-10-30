(Bloomberg) -- Pearson Plc upgraded its profit outlook and launched a £300 million ($364 million) share buyback program.

The London-based education publisher said it expects full year operating profits between £570 million to £575 million, a £20 million upgrade, in a third-quarter trading update Monday. It highlighted strong earnings in professional training and testing division VUE, and growth in its English language testing products.

It’s a boost for the company as Chief Executive Officer Andy Bird prepares to hand over to his successor Omar Abbosh, a Microsoft Corp. executive, on Jan. 8.

Bird has pushed for more technological changes at Pearson, which has spent years adapting from a traditional textbook publishing business. It said it’s getting “positive initial feedback” from generative artificial intelligence tools and it’s planning to integrate more AI into the business over time.

