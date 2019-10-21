(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will head to Barcelona on Monday to visit police officers injured in separatist riots, as opinion polls show the unrest in Catalonia is boosting his right-wing rivals.

Sanchez will also meet police commanders in charge of security in Catalonia, the government said in a statement. Violence following last week’s jail terms for Catalan separatist leaders has left 288 police injured, the interior ministry said on Sunday. One officer is in intensive care with a fractured skull.

It’s the first visit to Catalonia for Sanchez since Spain’s Supreme Court handed down sentences totaling 100 years for nine pro-independence leaders who helped organize an illegal referendum in 2017. The acting prime minister is trying to show he has a grip on the situation as he prepares to fight a general election on Nov. 10.

"There has been a significant lack of human and material resources and the consequence is that we have colleagues in hospital including one in a serious condition," Pablo Perez, a spokesman for the police officers’ union, told state broadcaster TVE on Monday. "We cannot allow another of our colleagues to fall."

A Sigma Dos poll in El Mundo newspaper predicted Sanchez would win 121 seats in next month’s vote, down from the 123 his Socialists won in April elections. The conservative People’s Party would get 97 seats, up from 66 in April, and the Spanish nationalists of Vox would add 12 seats to the 24 they won six months back.

The big losers are the center-right group Ciudadanos who would plunge to 19 seats from 57, according to the survey. The poll taken from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17 partly captures the impact of the Catalan jail sentences.

An Ipsos poll published by Lainformacion.com showed the Socialists with 116 to 120 seats while the PP would win 96 to 101 seats. Vox would win 32 to 36 seats in the poll of 2,000 people taken from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17.

To be sure, the polls still point to a similar outcome as in the elections in April -- namely a stalemate with neither blocs on the left or right having a clear path to a majority in parliament.

To contact the reporter on this story: Charles Penty in Madrid at cpenty@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Ben Sills, Raymond Colitt

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.