(Bloomberg) -- Peel Hunt Ltd. swung to a pretax loss of £1.5 million ($1.9 million) for the financial year through March, citing a slump in capital markets and investor sentiment.

The London-based firm, which offers broking, advisory and trading services, said in a statement on Friday that investment banking revenue plunged 60% to £23.4 million and execution services revenue fell 27% to £33.8 million. The company had reported a pretax profit of £41.2 million in the previous year.

The board isn’t proposing a dividend for the year, it said.

“It is what it is,” Chief Executive Officer Steven Fine said of the losses in an interview. “We’re seeing some tentative signs of improvement of activity.”

During the year, the firm added 19 new clients including seven in the FTSE 350. Peel Hunt Europe has received regulatory approval to open a Copenhagen office, which should become operational over the summer. The firm has rationalized costs in recent weeks and will continue to carefully monitor expenditure, Peel Hunt said in the statement.

The company said it’s seen a gradual improvement in its deals pipeline since the start of the current financial year.

“All the placings we’ve been involved in and have seen in the secondary markets have sold out pretty good,” Fine said. “When cycles persist for a period of time, you get pent up demand in the downturn.”

