(Bloomberg) -- Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS placed an order for 36 Airbus A321neo aircraft as the Turkish discount airline seeks to maintain a young fleet with low fuel consumptions while moving to an all-Airbus setup.

The airline’s existing Airbus order, initially signed in 2012 and subsequently amended in 2017, 2021, and 2022, will now be extended to include a total of 150 new aircraft, with the additional 36 A321neo models being the latest addition, according to a statement.

The A321neo, with a configuration of about 240 seats, will help harmonise Pegasus’s fleet around the European manufacturer, as the discount specialist removes its remaining batch of more than a doze Boeing Co. 737s.

Pegasus will take delivery of the new aircraft, powered by CFM engines — a joint venture between General Electric Co. and France’s Safran SE — by the end of 2029.

