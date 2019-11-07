(Bloomberg) -- A Peking University unit is selling its stake in troubled Founder Group to a state-owned enterprise, according to a Redd Intelligence report.

Peking University Asset Management Co. has received a 2 billion yuan ($286 million) deposit for the sale of its 70% stake in Peking University Founder Group Co. to local state-owned firm Zhuhai Huafa Group Co., said the report on Thursday, citing two sources.

Huafa may announce the deal before the end of the month, according to the report. Due diligence for the sale began three months ago and is almost completed, it said.

The planned sale comes as Founder Group, whose businesses range from IT to pharmaceutical and commodities-trading, struggles to deal with a rising debt-asset ratio. Its dollar bonds yielding above 15% are worth $2.2 billion, accounting for a tenth of all comparable dollar debt in China, according to data compiled by Bloomberg as of mid-October.

Peking University Founder Group’s dollar bond due 2023 jumped 4.2 cents on the dollar Thursday. It extended gains to trade at 61.7 cents on the dollar on Friday morning, according Bloomberg-compiled data.

Staff at Peking University Asset Management and Founder Group declined to comment on the matter. Huafa Group didn’t immediately reply to an e-mailed enquiry and calls to its headquarters went unanswered.

