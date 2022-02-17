(Bloomberg) -- Pelham Capital, one of Europe’s best-known stock pickers part owned by Petershill Partners Plc, has lost hundreds of millions of dollars in January, marking its worst monthly performance since its founding just over 14 years ago.

The firm’s flagship Pelham Long/Short Fund plunged 18.5% in January, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg. That adds to an annual loss of almost 12% last year, the letter showed. The London-based firm managed about $5 billion in late 2020, with the vast majority in the main fund, according to another document.

A spokesperson for the investment firm declined to comment.

Such monthly declines are highly unusual for the Europe-based hedge fund run by Chief Investment Officer and Founder Ross Turner. It has only suffered monthly double-digit losses three times since November 2007.

Pelham, which specializes in long/short investing, has about 50% of its long positions and 24% of its short positions in U.S. stocks, according to its January letter to investors. The firm has traditionally invested with a European bias, but the U.S. is now its biggest geographic position.

All the losses for Pelham’s fund came from its long positions, according to the letter. Its holdings, as disclosed in regulatory filings, include used car selling platform Carvana Co., which plunged 30% last month, and home furnishing firm RH declined almost 25%. The fund’s top holding at the end of January, personal care products maker Bath & Body Works Inc., lost about 20%.

Many stock pickers were caught off guard in January by a sell off in growth stocks that was triggered by prospects of interest rate hikes in response to spiraling inflation. The S&P 500 Index slumped more than 5% during the month, its worst monthly decline since March 2020, while equity hedge funds dropped an average 3.4%.

Pelham has some of the toughest terms for its clients in the hedge funds industry on withdrawals from its money pools, which may help it ride out such periods of poor returns.

Investors have locked in their capital for at least one year and up to five years, depending on the class of shares they have invested in, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg. They are required to give at least 90 days notice, with one of the share classes requiring as much as 360 days notice.

Petershill Partners has a stake in Pelham, which was started in 2007 by former Lansdowne Partners money manager Turner. The firm also runs the Pelham Long/Short Small-Cap fund that it started in 2015. Its affiliate Pelham Global Financials Ltd. manages another fund focused on the financial sector stocks.

