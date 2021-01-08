(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the nation’s top military officer about preventing an “unhinged” President Donald Trump from initiating a nuclear strike.

In a letter to fellow Democrats released Friday, Pelosi said she spoke to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley about “available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

The extraordinary request came as she and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to have the cabinet remove Trump from office over his encouragement of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Pentagon officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” Pelosi said in the letter.

She also urged congressional Republicans to urge Trump to depart office immediately.

“Nearly fifty years ago, after years of enabling their rogue President, Republicans in Congress finally told President Nixon that it was time to go,” Pelosi wrote, referring to the late Senator Barry Goldwater of Arizona and others.

She said that if Trump doesn’t leave office, the House may move to impeach him again.

In a conference call Friday with House Democrats, Pelosi said Trump is a dangerous man and that moving forward with impeachment could encourage his advisers to get him to resign.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.