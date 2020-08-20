(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Representative Joe Kennedy’s bid to unseat Senator Ed Markey in the Massachusetts Democratic primary, pitting her clout against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives who are backing the incumbent.

Pelosi argued that the 39-year-old member of the Kennedy clan represents the party’s future, flipping the script used by Ocasio-Cortez and her allies that Democrats need to reflect generational change in political power. Markey is 74.

“Never before have the times demanded that we elect courageous leaders as today, which is why I’m pleased to join so many of my colleagues in endorsing Joe Kennedy III for Senate,” Pelosi said in a statement. “In 2018, when we took back the House, Joe campaigned across America to make that victory possible and that’s why so many of his supporters are Freshman Members of Congress who Joe helped elect.”

The primary is Sept. 1 and polls have indicated it will be a close vote. The winner of the Democratic primary will be heavily favored in the general election in blue-state Massachusetts.

Pelosi’s statement didn’t mention Markey, who served for years with her in the House, and who partnered with Ocasio-Cortez on the Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez teed off Pelosi’s endorsement on Twitter, referring to House Democratic leadership’s previous efforts to thwart party primaries against incumbents.

“No one gets to complain about primary challenges again,” said Ocasio-Cortez, who won her seat after defeating long-time Representative Joe Crowley in New York’s Democratic primary two years ago.

Kennedy said he was honored to have Pelosi’s backing. “There is no one who has stood up to Donald Trump and defended our Party’s values and our country’s future more,” he said.

