(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw her support behind banning TikTok on government phones as part of a must-pass government spending bill coming to a House vote next week.

The TikTok ban, sponsored by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, unanimously passed the Senate on Wednesday night. While the White House and other agencies already ban the use of the social media app on government-owned phones, the new law would expand that to all government agencies. It has an exception for law enforcement, research and intelligence gathering uses.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill confirmed the speaker supports the legislation, which was reported earlier by Punchbowl News. It also has the support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

The bill is a response to rising concerns that TikTok and its parent, China’s ByteDance Ltd., could share information on US users with Chinese authorities.

Pelosi on Thursday told reporters she would have to consult with the administration before weighing in. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said the administration has not taken a position on the legislation.

Lawmakers are hashing out the details of a roughly $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 spending bill during talks expected to continue over the weekend. The Senate is expected to begin debate on the bill as soon as Monday evening, with the House voting on it as soon as Thursday. Democrats and Senate Republicans are in agreement on the broad outline of the deal.

If the TikTok measure is included in the omnibus, it would be almost certain to be enacted.

