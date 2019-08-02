(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats in Congress will continue to “legislate, investigate and litigate” to hold President Donald Trump accountable for what she called an assault on U.S. elections and the Constitution.

At a time when increasing numbers of her rank-and-file members are calling for a formal impeachment inquiry, Pelosi issued a statement Friday outlining legal battles and investigations that she said make up an aggressive posture toward the president.

“In America, no one is above the law,” Pelosi said in her statement. “The president will be held accountable.”

She outlined the work of six congressional panels conducting activities such as seeking Trump’s tax returns, filing to obtain grand jury testimony underlying Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, and looking into the president’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said 54% of all House Democrats serve on a committee engaged in some sort of Trump investigation.

Pelosi issued her statement on the same day the Washington Post reported that a majority of House Democrats have endorsed an impeachment inquiry.

To contact the reporter on this story: Laura Litvan in Washington at llitvan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo, Bill Faries

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.