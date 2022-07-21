(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deflected questions about a possible trip to Taiwan, citing security concerns.

“I don’t ever discuss my travel plans,” the California Democrat said Thursday at a news conference in the Capitol. “It’s a security issue, so I won’t be discussing that now.”

Reports that Pelosi might make a stop in Taiwan during a trip to Asia drew a strong reaction from China. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said this week that it would have a “grave impact” on US-China relations.

“I think it is important for us to show support for Taiwan,” Pelosi said. “I also think that none of us has said they are for independence when it comes to Taiwan and it is up to Taiwan to decide.”

Top aides to US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have engaged in talks in preparation for a possible conversation between the two leaders. Biden said Wednesday that the two leaders may talk in the next 10 days.

In response to a question about a potential Pelosi stop in Taiwan, Biden said that, “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now.”

Pelosi said she didn’t know what the president was referring to.

China regularly protests foreign officials’ visit to Taipei as a violation of diplomatic agreements to avoid formal recognition of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory. China has ramped up military activity around Taiwan to signal its displeasure with past high-profile visits.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.