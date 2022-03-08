(Bloomberg) -- A planned House vote on legislation banning the imports of Russian oil into the U.S. has been delayed even as President Joe Biden moved ahead Tuesday with executive action amid growing political pressure to do so.

There has been a groundswell of public support for banning Russian energy imports as President Vladimir Putin ratchets up his assault on Ukraine, but squabbling between the two political parties emerged late Tuesday and slowed passage of the bipartisan bill.

Democrats now expect to hold the vote Wednesday, bringing it to the floor alongside a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill, a Democratic aide said. But it’s unclear whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the support of her whole caucus and Republicans to move the legislation quickly.

The Democratic aide said Republicans objected to using an expedited process for the measure late Tuesday. A Republican aide countered that lawmakers didn’t see the text until too late Tuesday to review it.

Texas Republican Representative Kevin Brady said he wants to move forward with a bill that includes a bipartisan effort that would revoke Russia’s permanent normal trade relations status.

“We are urging a return to the bipartisan bill,” Brady said.

Progressive Democrats, at the same time, had aimed to pair the ban with a focus on developing alternate energy sources, which doesn’t appear to be in the bill.

“We just have to see what the final legislation looks like,” said Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another prominent progressive, said she’s concerned the added trade sanctions are so broad that they hurt the “Russian working-class person.”

“This is Putin’s war,” she said.

Pelosi, in a letter sent earlier Tuesday to lawmakers, said the bill would take steps to review Russia’s access to the World Trade Organization and reauthorize and strengthen the 2012 Magnitsky Act, which sanctioned human rights abusers in Russia while also normalizing trade relations, so the U.S. can impose further sanctions.

Senate Path Unclear

It also wasn’t clear Tuesday whether the legislation would make it through the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Biden’s action to ban Russian energy imports but so far has made no commitment to having his chamber take up separate legislation.

“We’ll first have to see what the House passes and then we’ll discuss things with the administration and find the best way to make sure that the oil export ban is tight and tough,” Schumer said.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who co-sponsored a bipartisan bill to enact a ban on Russian fossil fuels, told reporters he didn’t see the need for the legislation after Biden acted. Other Democrats said they wanted to leave the administration with some flexibility to act via executive order rather than constraining them with new legislation.

Administration officials had asked Pelosi on Monday to hold off on separate legislation, arguing it was politically important for the president to move first. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

