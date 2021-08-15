(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi floated a potential compromise to moderate Democrats who are threatening to withhold critical support from a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint unless they’re also allowed to vote on a separate, bipartisan infrastructure package.

Pelosi’s proposal, in a letter to rank-and-file Democrats on Sunday, involves allowing a procedural vote next week on the $550 billion infrastructure bill to mollify their demands, as well as an already planned vote to advance the more expansive Senate budget framework.

Pelosi’s offer seeks to satisfy at least nine moderates who have been threatening to unravel plans for moving President Joe Biden’s agenda through Congress. Even so, such a vote would appear fall short of the group’s demand to Pelosi last week for an immediate passage of the infrastructure bill.

“Our goal is to pass the budget resolution the week of August 23rd so that we may pass Democrats’ Build Back Better agenda via reconciliation as soon as possible,” Pelosi said in the letter released by her office.

“To that end, I have requested that the Rules Committee explore the possibility of a rule that advances both the budget resolution and the bipartisan infrastructure package,” adds Pelosi, “This will put us on a path to advance the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill.”

By “rule,” Pelosi is referring to a separate measure that typically defines floor-vote procedures and amendments to be debated, rather than the legislation itself.

Her proposal reflects conflicting pressures on Pelosi within her Democratic caucus. Progressives are demanding that she hold up a vote on the infrastructure package until the Senate completes a final version of the bigger budget package to ensure it addresses their priorities on social programs and climate change.

With the narrow House Democratic majority, Pelosi can’t lose more than three votes from her party against anticipated Republican opposition.

There was no immediate response to Pelosi’s offer from a spokesman for Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, one of the moderates leading the pressure on Pelosi and her lieutenants.

On Thursday, he and eight other moderates wrote to the speaker, “It’s time to get shovels in the ground and people to work... We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law.”

Some other Democratic members of the fiscally conservative Blue Dog Coalition have similarly told Pelosi that they want a quick vote on the infrastructure bill, though in less demanding language.

