(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the impeachment of President Donald Trump as “so urgent” but declined to say when the House will send the single charge for inciting insurrection to the Senate to begin his trial.

Speaking to reporters two days after the House impeached Trump for encouraging his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, Pelosi choked up as she described rioters celebrating the Holocaust and White supremacy after they breached the “temple of Democracy.”

“On Jan. 6, there was an act of insurrection perpetrated on the Capitol of the U.S. incited by the president,” Pelosi said. “One week later, Wednesday to Wednesday, that president was impeached in a bipartisan way by the Congress.”

The House eventually transmitting its article of impeachment to the Senate triggers Trump’s trial, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have not said how chamber will actually proceed. Democrats will take over the Senate majority as soon as two newly elected Georgia senators are sworn in, Kamala Harris takes her oath as vice president and Alex Padilla replaces her as a senator from California.

When the Senate trial does start, Trump will become the first former president to face an impeachment trial, which some Republicans contend is unconstitutional, even though a number of legal scholars say the framers of the Constitution didn’t intend to leave presidents free in the waning days of their terms to engage in egregious wrongdoing without consequence.

Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

