(Bloomberg) -- The intruder who allegedly beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer at their San Francisco home last week was charged by federal prosecutors with assault and attempted kidnapping.

David Wayne DePape, 42, faces one count of assault of an immediate family member of a US official in retaliation for performing her duties, an offense which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, according to a statement Monday by the San Francisco US attorney’s office. DePape is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official, which carries a maximum 20-year sentence.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was recovering after surgery to repair a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands while struggling against an intruder at the Pelosi residence early on the morning of Oct. 28.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time, but federal authorities say she was the intended target and that DePape broke into her home in an affluent San Francisco neighborhood armed with zip ties, tape, rope and at least one hammer.

Paul Pelosi Attacker Sought Speaker, Yelling: ‘Where Is Nancy?’

DePape said he was going to hold the speaker hostage and talk to her, according to the criminal complaint.

“If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps,”’ prosecutors said in the complaint. “DePape was certain that Nancy would not have told the ‘truth.’”

DePape later explained that by breaking the House Speaker’s kneecaps, “she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the US alleges.

He told police he didn’t leave after Paul Pelosi’s call to 9-1-1 for help because, “much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” according to the complaint.

‘This Was Intentional’: SFPD Chief Details Attack on Paul Pelosi

With US midterm elections less than two weeks away, the attack put lawmakers on edge and focused attention on the potential for violence in a politically polarized nation.

Echoing condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike, President Joe Biden on Saturday blamed political rhetoric -- including denial of the 2020 election result -- for the attack. Threats against members of Congress have been on the rise, and the House Speaker has been a particular target of vitriol.

Nancy Pelosi’s office and Capitol Police officials on Monday declined to comment on any aspect of security at the speaker’s home or whether additional steps are being taken.

House Sergeant at Arms William Walker on July 25 laid out for House members how his office would pay under an enhanced “Residential Security Program” which would pay up to $10,000 worth of expenses for “intrusion detection systems” or security equipment such as cameras, video recorders, door locks, and motion sensors at lawmakers’ personal homes.

Capitol Police have authority to protect lawmakers or “any member of the immediate family” anywhere in the US. Determining whether special protection for family is necessary is up to the Capitol Police Board -- made up of the House and Senate sergeants at arms, and the Architect of the Capitol.

Police have said they were dispatched to the Speaker’s house for a “well-being check” in the early morning hours and found Paul Pelosi and an intruder struggling over a hammer. The man then struck Pelosi in the head and body before being subdued and arrested.

Officers also reported that a witness who had been working private security at a nearby address had observed an individual dressed in all black and carrying a black bag near the Pelosi residence minutes before hearing a banging sound and sirens.

Police said they later recovered zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the Pelosi residence. In addition, police said they found, among other things, a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal in DePape’s backpack.

DePape is expected to also face California state charges. The San Francisco police chief said Friday he will be charged with a variety of felonies, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

DePape, who authorities say has lived for the last two years in a residential garage in Richmond, California, has been linked to personal blogs that railed against the government and technology giants, and espoused far-right conspiracy theories.

The case is US v. DePape, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

