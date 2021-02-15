(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress must create an independent Sept. 11-type commission to investigate the Jan. 6 ransacking of the Capitol now that former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial has ended.

In a letter Monday to fellow House Democrats, Pelosi said retired Army Lieutenant General Russel Honore has already been reviewing security needs and will continue to make proposals to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

“It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened,” Pelosi wrote, without offering specifics on Honore’s proposals.

The next step will be to establish an outside panel to “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex,” she said.

Pelosi has previously called for such an outside commission, which would exclude current House and Senate members and be patterned after the bipartisan panel created by Congress to investigate the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

