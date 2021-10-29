(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading an effort to add a plan to cut prescription drug prices to President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion economic plan, and lawmakers are optimistic a deal can be reached within days.

Biden left mention of cutting drug prices out of the outline he presented to Congress on Thursday, but even opponents of the original House provision said they would be open to a more limited version. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema had agreed to at least some version of drug price cuts in a deal with the White House, according to a person familiar with her views.

To win over the handful of House and Senate Democrats who were holding out support, top Democrats have dropped a proposed excise tax on drug companies that was to be used to force them to lower prices for younger patients not part of Medicare, according to Vermont Democratic Representative Peter Welch.

Welch said Pelosi is “intimately” involved in the talks and they are working with drug price provision holdout Representative Scott Peters of California. Peters has prevailed in his quest to have the tax penalty removed, Welch said.

“We have to change that,” he said. “It was a dealbreaker for Scott and a couple of my other colleagues, but there are other ways you can do it,” he said.

Welch said lawmakers are homing in on a deal that would provide rebates for senior who see prices for certain drugs rise faster than the inflation rate.

Pelosi “continues to push for this important priority of House Democrats,” a spokesman, Henry Connelly, said on Friday, referring to lowering drug prices.

The emerging plan could allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time, and talks continue on what categories of drugs will be subject to the cost-cutting negotiation power. Welch said the plan centers around drugs no longer under patent protection rather than drug company exclusive products, but is tied to patent reforms meant to stop repeat extensions.

Welch said also under consideration is excluding the smallest biotech firms from negotiation or offering other protections to them to foster innovation.

The original House proposal would have imposed a 95% excise tax on drug firms that failed to extend the lower prices negotiated with Medicare to private insurers.

Welch told reporters that given the needs, lawmakers are outraged at the prospect of drug prices not making it into the budget bill.

“A lot of my colleagues are saying ‘Really, that’s political malpractice’,” he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.