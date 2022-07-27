Jul 27, 2022
Pelosi Looking to Visit Japan in Early August, Kyodo Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to visit Japan early next month, Kyodo News reported Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources it didn’t name, for a trip that might coincide with a possible stop in Taiwan that has raised China’s ire.
Beijing has vowed to take a “resolute and strong” response to a Taiwan stop. It has been warning Pelosi not to be the first sitting speaker since Newt Gingrich to visit the self-governing island, which it considers part of its territory.
China had issued a similar warning about a planned Pelosi visit in April, before she contracted Covid-19 and canceled the trip.
Read more: Pelosi’s Taiwan Ambiguity Has China Fuming Ahead of Biden Call
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
