Pelosi Looking to Visit Japan in Early August, Kyodo Says

(Bloomberg) -- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to visit Japan early next month, Kyodo News reported Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources it didn’t name, for a trip that might coincide with a possible stop in Taiwan that has raised China’s ire.

Beijing has vowed to take a “resolute and strong” response to a Taiwan stop. It has been warning Pelosi not to be the first sitting speaker since Newt Gingrich to visit the self-governing island, which it considers part of its territory.

China had issued a similar warning about a planned Pelosi visit in April, before she contracted Covid-19 and canceled the trip.

Read more: Pelosi’s Taiwan Ambiguity Has China Fuming Ahead of Biden Call

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.