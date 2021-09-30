(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called a last minute meeting of her leadership team as she faces a crucial decision about going through with a vote Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure bill in the face of opposition from progressives.

Pelosi said Thursday morning that she still plans to bring the legislation to the floor of the House later in the day. But she said she is taking things “hour by hour.”

Pelosi could go through with the vote at the risk of having it fail for a lack of Democratic support or she still could postpone it.

Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark said earlier Thursday that Democratic leaders are continuing to work to lock down the necessary support ahead of the planned vote on the $550 billion infrastructure package. She said a delay wouldn’t have a significant impact.

“Whether that vote happens today, and I hope it does, this is not over,” Clark said in an interview on Bloomberg TV’s “Surveillance” program. “If we haven’t reached that point in our negotiations, our commitment is to getting this entire agenda done, and that will happen.”

Progressives have pledged to vote against the infrastructure bill unless there’s agreement on a larger tax and social spending package that encompasses most of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. But negotiations on that have been dragging on, with Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona raising objections to the proposed $3.5 trillion price tag.

Their votes are necessary for Democrats to pass the package in the evenly divided Senate through a budget process known as reconciliation that would bypass a filibuster.

